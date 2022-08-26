Pearland Little League team loses to Nolensville, 7-1; Will not advance to Championship game

Meet the parents of Pearland Little League team | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

The Pearland Little Leaguers were so close to securing the World Series this year but were unfortunately defeated Thursday night.

KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry was there for some of the highs, lows, and stand-out moments out there on the diamond.

Tennessee hit a grand slam in the first inning that shook things up, in which Pearland never recovered.

Pearland’s Manager Aaron Cummings told KPRC 2 that the team will likely return to Houston on Saturday but official plans are not set yet.

“Every kid on that team through this journey affected that team in a positive way,” parent John Kahn said. “Tonight wasn’t our night. And that’s gonna happen. That’s okay.”

Little Leaguer Jacob Zurek said, “It’s been super fun. I’m glad for the experience with my team. And sad it’s over but let’s move on.”