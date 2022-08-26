Bicyclist dead after possibly being attacked by animal in Channelview, sheriff says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a bicyclist’s body was reportedly found in the roadway in Channelview Friday.

Units responded to reports about a scene in the 15700 block of Garlang.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man lying on the roadway near a bicycle, HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies said the man was confirmed dead at the scene.

Gonzalez said the man is between 30 and 40 years old. The victim was possibly attacked by an animal, deputies believe.

An investigation is underway after deputies try to determine what happened to the man.