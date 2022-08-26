Families oppose developer’s plans for new townhomes in Third Ward-area neighborhood

There was standing room only on Thursday at a meeting residents of a Third Ward-area neighborhood hope will stop a 17-townhome development project that’s already in progress.

“We feel that we have been disrespected by the city government,” said Dr. Joseph Patrick, president with West MacGregor Homeowners Association.

The proposed project, which is designated for a lot at 5326 Calhoun Road, was approved by the City of Houston’s Planning and Development Department. Permitting paperwork on the lot lists the contractor/developer at 5326 Calhoun LLC.

Residents of the majority Black community argue deed restrictions should protect them from projects as large as this, but it’s unclear whether the lot in question falls within the deed restriction’s jurisdiction.

Moreover, residents said neither the city nor the developer, contacted them about the plans.

“What the city is doing is not right,” said Melanie Miles, an attorney representing the West MacGregor Civic Association. Miles also lives in the neighborhood.

Ad

“The residents did not receive notice of the petition to plat this property, re-plat this property, as a new subdivision of 17 townhomes on one lot,” Miles continued.

Neighbors argued the lack of notification was illegal, per state law.

“Deed restrictions are in place, there’s no question about it,” Dr. Patrick said.

But it seems there is a question — one for attorneys to tackle — and that surrounds how the property is platted or divvied up into lots.

There may have been a loophole involving the platting process, allowing for the project to get a green light. However, even that claim is false, stressed neighbors.

“How can you tell me there have been multiple houses built on the exact same piece of land and the city never required for them to plat whatsoever,” said Kenny Johnson, whose property abuts the lot.

In the end, residents of the HOA voted for them to get their legal process started now. Many feared that’s the only option.