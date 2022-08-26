Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Galveston County, police say

GALVESTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting two people in Galveston County in the overnight hours of Friday morning.

According to the Galveston Police Department, officers received several calls about shots being fired near the intersection of 68 Street and Furlong Way.

When police arrived, they reportedly found two victims.

One of the victims was said to have a gunshot wound to the head. He was identified as 32-year-old Coren Lovings of Galveston. Lovings was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where he later died from his injuries.

The other victim, 31-year-old Evariste Soulaire, was said to have been shot multiple times. Soulaire was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, according to medics.