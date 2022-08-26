88º

‘We’d like to reward you a pair of our shiny silver bracelets’: Aransas Pass PD seeking owner of RV found abandoned near shoreline

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Authorities in Aransas Pass are looking for the owners of an RV found abandoned near the shoreline. (Aransas Pass Police Department)

ARANSAS PASS, Texas – Authorities are seeking the owner of an RV that was left abandoned on the shores of Aransas Pass.

According to a Facebook post from the Aransas Pass Police Department, pictures show the RV covered in several tarp covers, broken doors and windows and rusted parked near the shore.

“Looking for the proud fine owner of this luxurious beauty!” the post read. “We’d like to reward you a pair of our shiny silver bracelets for illegally dumping her on our beautiful flat lands here in AP.”

It’s not clear how long the RV was abandoned.

Anyone with information on who may own the RV is asked to call the Aransas Pass Police Department at 361-758-5224 or submit a tip to the Tri-County Crimestoppers by clicking here.

