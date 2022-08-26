Cypress family wakes up to find stranger taking shower in daughter’s bathroom, Precinct 4 constables say

Jose Luis Navarrete, 26, was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with burglary of a habitation.

CYPRESS, Texas – A family was taken by surprise Tuesday after waking up in the wee hours of the morning to find a complete stranger allegedly taking a shower in their daughter’s bathroom.

According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. to a home in the 21000 block of Christopher Lake Ct.

A caller reported that an unknown man had entered their home through an unlocked back door and was taking a shower in one of their restrooms.

When deputies arrived, the suspect bolted, leading them on a brief foot chase. He was quickly apprehended, however, and taken into custody.

The suspect, Jose Luis Navarrete, 26, was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with burglary of a habitation.

His bond amount is not known at this time.