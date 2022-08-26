BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Man reportedly trying to solicit young girls near Spring ISD middle school, police say

SPRING, Texas – The Spring Independent School District and Precinct 4 deputies are sending a warning out to students and their families about a man who has been reportedly trying to solicit young girls near a middle school.

According to Precinct 4, Constable Mark Herman’s office was made aware of the man who has been driving his vehicle near Eagle Crossing around Dueitt Middle School.

Authorities said the man attempts these types of behaviors in the morning and afternoon hours.

It is unclear how deputies were tipped off about the man, or if he has in fact contacted any students directly. Deputies said they will be conducting extra patrols around the area in effort to locate the suspect. The man in question is said to be driving a white or silver Volkswagen Passat with dark tinted windows.

If you have any information about the suspect, you’re urged to contact call (281) 376-3472.