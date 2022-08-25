Harris County Public Health and Houston Health Department answers questions about the spread of monkeypox in our area

HOUSTON – Houston area health authorities Dr. Ericka Brown from the Harris County Public Health (HCPH) and Dr. David Persse from the Houston Health Department (HHD), hosted a virtual Q&A about monkeypox on Thursday.

As of August 24, 2022, Harris County reported 492 confirmed monkeypox cases: 405 in the City of Houston and 87 in the unincorporated area of the county.

The CDC Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 16,603 confirmed cases in all 50 states.

In Texas, the case count increased to 1,374. A total of 6,022 qualified residents in Harris County have received the monkeypox vaccine as of August 24: 2,290 (6 in their second doses) in unincorporated Harris County and 3,732 (220 in their second doses) in the City of Houston.