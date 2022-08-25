92º

METRO’s HOV Lanes to remain open permanently 7 days of week following ‘successful’ summer pilot program

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

A sign indicates a HOV lane in Houston in February 2021. (KPRC/File)

HOUSTON – Houston drivers will now be able to get to downtown, airports, and several popular areas such as the Galleria as the HOV lanes will stay open seven days a week instead of just on weekdays.

In a news release, officials said METRO’s Board of Directors approved the plan to keep the HOV Lanes on I-45, U.S. Highway 59, and U.S, Highway 290 open on weekdays during Thursday’s meeting.

The HOV Lanes will also be open during holidays and will follow the same schedule, tolls, and occupancy requirements, METRO said.

“[Our] job is to connect people to jobs, but it is also to connect people to recreational opportunities, weekend trips, leisure trips, trips to schools and universities,” said METRO Chair Sanjay Ramabhadran. “Having a consistent seven-day operation is a significant benefit.”

The new schedule will be in place beginning Saturday, Sept. 10.

For information on routes, tolls and more, click here.

