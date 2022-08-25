Man arrested, charged after deputies allegedly find 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout his vehicle during traffic stop

Arrested and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center was 27 yr. old Ivan Euresti of San Antonio who was charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – A man has been arrested after deputies said they found 10 kilograms of cocaine inside his vehicle on Tuesday.

Dan R. Beck, 27, has been arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Passenger for a traffic violation on I-10 eastbound at the 663 MM near Flatonia.

An investigator with the department made contact with the driver and said he detected several “criminal indicators” associated with drug trafficking. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy found 10 kilos of cocaine hidden throughout the vehicle, including in the dash, rocker panel compartments and in a rear seat pillar.

Beck was arrested and charged.