WATCH LIVE: Harris County introduces $14.3 million initiative aimed at combating growing mental health crisis

HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo along with Congressional delegates will hold a news conference on Thursday to introduce a $14.3 million initiative aimed at combating the growing mental health crisis, especially among our adolescent and youth population.

Through the multi-million dollar allocation of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the Behavioral and Mental Health Program will increase access to mental health services, with a focus on expanding counseling for youth and their families.

Hidalgo will be joined by Congressman Al Green, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, Director of Mental Health and Wellness at Communities in Schools of Houston Shubhra Endley, Executive Director of Network of Behavioral Health Providers Andrea Usanga, and Spokesperson of the Montrose Center Austin Ruiz.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event starting at 1:15 p.m.