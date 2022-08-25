Toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand at park in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A 1-year-old toddler reportedly shot himself in the hand while at a park in north Houston Thursday afternoon, investigators say.

According to Houston police, the child was at Stuebner Airline Park in the 9200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive with a group of adults.

At some time, an adult reportedly put the firearm down, within the toddler’s reach.

That’s when the child picked it up and shot himself.

The Houston Police Department says the caller who reported the shooting stated that the incident happened around 3:50 p.m.

HPD officials say the child’s father went with him to the hospital but the other adult men at the scene scattered after hearing the shot.

It is unclear exactly who the gun belonged to or if anyone is expected to be charged.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.