‘Rooting out corruption’: Jailer arrested after caught with contraband intended to be smuggled inside prison, TDCJ says

GATESVILLE. Texas – The tables have turned for a jailer who was caught with contraband that was intended to be smuggled to prisoners, officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Mederis Shaw, 33, was arrested by investigators with the Office of Inspector General (OIG) and booked into the Coryell County Jail on Monday.

Authorities said Shaw was a correctional officer assigned to TDCJ’s Hughes Unit. He has been employed with the agency for 18 months.

During a search of Shaw’s vehicle, investigators found cell phones, various illegal drugs, and other contraband believed to be destined for delivery inside the prison.

Correctional Institutions Division Director Bobby Lumpkin said the agency is committed to rooting out corruption.

“Shaw’s alleged behavior tarnishes the good name of thousands of men and women wearing gray,” Lumpkin said. “We will continue to work closely with OIG to see that individuals who engage in contraband smuggling are arrested and prosecuted.”

Upon the completion of OIG’s investigation, the case will be referred to the Special Prosecution Unit to pursue felony charges. TDCJ will also be taking action to terminate Shaw’s employment.