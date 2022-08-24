Rain gets a little weird across the Houston area -- and spectacular sunsets you’ll love 🌇

(Amanda Cochran, Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Rhonda Edmonds shared this image with Click2Pins.com.

HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com users snapped a ton of great photos across the Houston area as rain moved in. Here are some of their stunning shots, which include some interesting rain formations.

Click2Pins user asks, “What is this???” We’ll talk to our meteorologists and let you know...

Rhonda Edmonds What is this??? 0 s 0

Some mornings are prettier...and more orange than others

lferree18 Good morning from Physician’s Group of the Woodlands! 0 s 0

Pardon us while we look at this for a few seconds...maybe a few hours...

Dockside at the Villas Great reflections across Waterwood Bay. 0 s 0

We hope this rainbow in Cleveland, Texas, makes you think good thoughts. 🌈

Kris 🌈 Rainbows are always good. 0 s 0

Rain over there. So cool when the rain columns do this, right?

Stephen Vercher Storms over the Bay at sunset 0 s 0

Weather majesty in East Beach on Galveston Island.

Morten Lamoey Possible water spout initiating over East Beach. 0 s 0

All the pinks of sunset.

D. Woods, Cypress Sunset cloud in Cypress 0 s 0

Storms as the sun sets.

Taylor Mcclelland A view of the storms located in and around Campbellton from woodlawn lake while the sun was setting. 0 s 0

The sky’s smoky eye makeup.

Tina Zumwalt Beautiful sky, From Tina Zumwalt Harwood tx 0 s 0

Easter egg sunset.

Raymond Brouillard Sunset from Evia on Galveston Island, Aug. 23, 2022 Photo by: Raymond Brouillard 0 s 0

Some places are more tropical-looking than others in Texas. So stunning Tiki Island! 🤩

sharris Tonight on Tiki Island 0 s 0

Peach, yellow, pink...all the pretty colors.

WEEinthecity August 23rd Sunset Still 0 s 0

Ditto here, but with RAYS of SUNLIGHT! Quit showing off Lake Livingston!

THE BUG,annaspears1962 Coldspring, Texas Lake Livingston 0 s 0

What-a-beauty: Too much Texas loveliness right here, folks.

cassey29 Beautiful 0 s 0

Texas storms in watercolor brushes.

Kathy Trimble Kingwood, Tx 0 s 0

“Yay God”: The sunset is just that beautiful sometimes in Livingston, Texas.

PineIslandNan Yay God! 0 s 0

Adults have our permission to watch clouds. Here’s a doughnut hole spotted in the sky.

Lolo4goud,lologoudeau Riding down 59S, not driving, observed the hole in the clouds and ripple just past it. 0 s 0

“Fungus among us”

Dusty The Great Fungus among us ! Fairy rings showing up after all the rain with a beautiful sunset. 0 s 0

San Leon you’re calling us...

Kerry Esmond Ship waves at Pop’s Pelican Point 0 s 0

