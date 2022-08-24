Rain gets a little weird across the Houston area -- and spectacular sunsets you’ll love 🌇

HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com users snapped a ton of great photos across the Houston area as rain moved in. Here are some of their stunning shots, which include some interesting rain formations.
Take a look at what they captured and share your photos with us.
We could feature your photography on-air or online from Click2Pins.com.
Click2Pins user asks, “What is this???” We’ll talk to our meteorologists and let you know...
Rhonda Edmonds
What is this???
Some mornings are prettier...and more orange than others
lferree18
Good morning from Physician’s Group of the Woodlands!
Pardon us while we look at this for a few seconds...maybe a few hours...
Dockside at the Villas
Great reflections across Waterwood Bay.
We hope this rainbow in Cleveland, Texas, makes you think good thoughts. 🌈
Kris
🌈 Rainbows are always good.
Rain over there. So cool when the rain columns do this, right?
Stephen Vercher
Storms over the Bay at sunset
Weather majesty in East Beach on Galveston Island.
Morten Lamoey
Possible water spout initiating over East Beach.
All the pinks of sunset.
D. Woods, Cypress
Sunset cloud in Cypress
Storms as the sun sets.
Taylor Mcclelland
A view of the storms located in and around Campbellton from woodlawn lake while the sun was setting.
The sky’s smoky eye makeup.
Tina Zumwalt
Beautiful sky, From Tina Zumwalt Harwood tx
Easter egg sunset.
Raymond Brouillard
Sunset from Evia on Galveston Island, Aug. 23, 2022 Photo by: Raymond Brouillard
Some places are more tropical-looking than others in Texas. So stunning Tiki Island! 🤩
sharris
Tonight on Tiki Island
Peach, yellow, pink...all the pretty colors.
WEEinthecity
August 23rd Sunset Still
Ditto here, but with RAYS of SUNLIGHT! Quit showing off Lake Livingston!
THE BUG,annaspears1962
Coldspring, Texas Lake Livingston
What-a-beauty: Too much Texas loveliness right here, folks.
cassey29
Beautiful
Texas storms in watercolor brushes.
Kathy Trimble
Kingwood, Tx
“Yay God”: The sunset is just that beautiful sometimes in Livingston, Texas.
PineIslandNan
Yay God!
Adults have our permission to watch clouds. Here’s a doughnut hole spotted in the sky.
Lolo4goud,lologoudeau
Riding down 59S, not driving, observed the hole in the clouds and ripple just past it.
“Fungus among us”
Dusty The Great
Fungus among us ! Fairy rings showing up after all the rain with a beautiful sunset.
San Leon you’re calling us...
Kerry Esmond
Ship waves at Pop’s Pelican Point