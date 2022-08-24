77º

Rain gets a little weird across the Houston area -- and spectacular sunsets you’ll love 🌇

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

HOUSTON – Click2Pins.com users snapped a ton of great photos across the Houston area as rain moved in. Here are some of their stunning shots, which include some interesting rain formations.

Take a look at what they captured and share your photos with us.

We could feature your photography on-air or online from Click2Pins.com.

Click2Pins user asks, “What is this???” We’ll talk to our meteorologists and let you know...

Rhonda Edmonds

What is this???

Shiro

Some mornings are prettier...and more orange than others

lferree18

Good morning from Physician’s Group of the Woodlands!

Conroe

Pardon us while we look at this for a few seconds...maybe a few hours...

Dockside at the Villas

Great reflections across Waterwood Bay.

Point Blank

We hope this rainbow in Cleveland, Texas, makes you think good thoughts. 🌈

Kris

🌈 Rainbows are always good.

Cleveland

Rain over there. So cool when the rain columns do this, right?

Stephen Vercher

Storms over the Bay at sunset

Anahuac

Weather majesty in East Beach on Galveston Island.

Morten Lamoey

Possible water spout initiating over East Beach.

Galveston

All the pinks of sunset.

D. Woods, Cypress

Sunset cloud in Cypress

Cypress

Storms as the sun sets.

Taylor Mcclelland

A view of the storms located in and around Campbellton from woodlawn lake while the sun was setting.

San Antonio

The sky’s smoky eye makeup.

Tina Zumwalt

Beautiful sky, From Tina Zumwalt Harwood tx

Harwood

Easter egg sunset.

Raymond Brouillard

Sunset from Evia on Galveston Island, Aug. 23, 2022 Photo by: Raymond Brouillard

Galveston

Some places are more tropical-looking than others in Texas. So stunning Tiki Island! 🤩

sharris

Tonight on Tiki Island

Galveston

Peach, yellow, pink...all the pretty colors.

WEEinthecity

August 23rd Sunset Still

League City

Ditto here, but with RAYS of SUNLIGHT! Quit showing off Lake Livingston!

THE BUG,annaspears1962

Coldspring, Texas Lake Livingston

Coldspring

What-a-beauty: Too much Texas loveliness right here, folks.

cassey29

Beautiful

San Antonio

Texas storms in watercolor brushes.

Kathy Trimble

Kingwood, Tx

Houston

“Yay God”: The sunset is just that beautiful sometimes in Livingston, Texas.

PineIslandNan

Yay God!

Livingston

Adults have our permission to watch clouds. Here’s a doughnut hole spotted in the sky.

Lolo4goud,lologoudeau

Riding down 59S, not driving, observed the hole in the clouds and ripple just past it.

Houston

“Fungus among us”

Dusty The Great

Fungus among us ! Fairy rings showing up after all the rain with a beautiful sunset.

Clear Lake Shores

San Leon you’re calling us...

Kerry Esmond

Ship waves at Pop’s Pelican Point

San Leon

If you’d like to share your photos with us of the rain, the sunsets, your pets or moments from your everyday, you can share with us on Click2Pins.com. We could feature your photos and videos on-air and online.

