Police searching for robbery suspect who allegedly beat store clerk with baseball bat in Greater Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with finding the man they say beat a store clerk with a baseball bat earlier this month.

On Aug. 4, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at a convenience store located in the 4400 block of Buck Street.

According to police, the suspect entered the store with a baseball bat and started hitting the store clerk in the head. The clerk told officers he fell on the ground after being hit multiple times with the bat.

After the violent attack, the clerk said the suspect went around to the counter and took cash and cigarettes and placed the items in a black bag before fleeing the scene.

The clerk suffered severe head trauma and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, but he’s expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.