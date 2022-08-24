Earn scholarships using this free college planning tool

BigFuture is the College Board’s free college planning tool.

College Board’s BigFuture “simplifies the path to life after high school by recommending small steps that all students—no matter their high school—can take at just the right time to explore career interests, identify potential majors, find colleges and scholarships.”

More than 3,000 students in the class of 2023 will earn a total of more than $3 million in scholarships through BigFuture. Between now and February 2023, two $40,000 scholarships and hundreds of $500 scholarships will be awarded to class of 2023 students every month.

In addition to scholarships, BigFuture also offers:

Over 3,000 college profiles that students can search and filter to learn about admissions and campus life.

Guides to help families understand college costs and unlock financial aid.

Thousands of potential scholarship opportunities.

A new career quiz students can take to reflect on their interests and get a list of careers to explore.

Detailed information about careers.

On Wednesday, Vincent Alvarez, Associate Director of BigFuture Student Engagement, appeared on KPRC 2+ and shared how BigFuture’s free online resources can help students and families plan for life after high school.

For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

For more information, visit www.bigfuture.org.

You can stream KPRC 2+ weekdays at 7 a.m. on click2houston.com and on the KPRC 2 app.