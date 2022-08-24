Houston council approves $18 million grant for affordable housing project

Houston council approved an $18 million grant towards supportive housing for the homeless. However, the developer of the project is coming under scrutiny with some saying it’s not taking proper care of the projects it’s already in charge of.

The developer is NHP Foundation, the same owners of Cleme Manor in the Fifth Ward. Residents allege owners ignore the issues residents face.

“First of all, you have Clemen Manor as an apartment complex with people living over there, it’s not the dog pound unless they hadn’t checked their memo lately cause they’re treating them like a dog pound,” said Sandra Edwards with Impact Fifth Ward.

However, at the council, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the city came up with an agreement with property owners requiring them to make changes.

“It’s an agreement with the city that the city can enforce,” Turner said.

The agreement states that NHP Foundations is required to hire a third-party inspector approved by the housing and community development director. Then the owners would have 90 days from when the inspection report is completed to address all issues or lose the property’s certification of occupancy and are then responsible for “[relocating] tenants to other suitable housing.”

“We will be addressing the concerns of the existing tenants of Cleme Manor. We move forward on that. That goes forward now,” Turner said. “At the same time, it allows us to continue our partnership with the county. The county has already approved 10 million for this project so we can move forward on the 18 million on our end.”

Turner said the city couldn’t switch developers without losing the $18 million grant. He said the General Land Office funded the city the money to go towards affordable housing for people experiencing homelessness. The county has approved putting $10 million towards the housing project.

Council members Plummer, Jackson, Huffman, and Knox voted against the grant.

STATEMENT REGARDING CLEME MANOR ISSUES

”As providers of quality affordable housing in Houston, we take the concerns of residents very seriously and will continue to do everything in our power to address all issues.” – Eric Price, President, NHP Foundation

STATEMENT ON COUNCIL GRANT APPROVAL

“Thank you to Mayor Sylvester Turner and the Members of Houston City Council for entrusting our organization with this important and necessary project. 149 units will be built at 3300 Caroline.

Houston is an important city to our organization, and we look forward to being an even bigger part of this community to provide much-needed permanent supportive housing.

We look forward to working with the city and county to ensure the safest highest quality housing is constructed.” – Eric Price, President, NHP Foundation