Have you seen Amirah? Houston police searching for missing 10-year-old girl last seen this morning in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday morning in northwest Houston.

Police said Amirah Perryman was last seen possible walking to school from her apartment located in the 6000 block of Hollister Street.

The 10-year-old is described as being 4′8″ tall, weighing 83 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a dark brown skin complexion.

Anyone with information about Perryman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.