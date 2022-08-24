First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in rebound case, White House says

(Manuel Balce Ceneta, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WASHINGTON – After testing negative on Tuesday, first lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 by antigen testing, Deputy Communications Director Kelsey Donohue announced Wednesday.

Donohue said the first lady’s diagnosis is what is known as a “rebound positivity.”

White House officials said Biden has experienced no reemergence of symptoms and will remain in Delaware, where she has reinitiated isolation.

The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified, Donohue said.

On Aug. 16, the first lady tested positive for COVID-19 and was reportedly experiencing “mild symptoms.”

Biden has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She has been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and will isolate at the vacation home for at least five days, officials said.

