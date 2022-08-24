Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday in Austin

AUSTIN – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl who was last seen on Tuesday in Austin.

According to reports, Sailor Tucker was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts. Tucker is described as a white female with brown hair, brown eyes and weighing 25 pounds.

Authorities say her whereabouts are unknown and believe her safety and health may be in danger. They also believe she may be the passenger inside an unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about Tucker’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 or the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.