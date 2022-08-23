Polar Express returns to Galveston Railroad Museum; This is how to get tickets before they sell out🎅🚂☕

Promotional image shared by the Galveston Railroad Museum for the 2022 "The Polar Express Train Ride."

GALVESTON, Texas – The Polar Express Train Ride is returning this holiday season to the Galveston Railroad Museum.

This immersive family-oriented experience’s popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning Nov. 11, and continuing through Dec. 23.

Tickets are now on sale at www.GalvestonRRMuseum.org and guests are encouraged to book soon as this beloved holiday tradition is expected to sell out.

Exact dates, times, and fares are available by visiting www.GalvestonRRMuseum.org Ticket prices range from $30 (Coach) to $100 (Premium), depending on the date and time of the ride.

Families are encouraged to wear pajamas for the train experience. The attraction begins in the train depot and the guests board the train for a trip to the North Pole.

“The adventure comes to life when the train departs for a round-trip journey to the North Pole led by a cast of talented actors,” a news release about the holiday attraction reads. “Set to the sounds of the motion picture soundtrack, passengers will relive the magic of the classic story as they are whisked away on ‘The Polar Express’ for a one-hour trip to meet Santa. Once on board, the conductor will work his way through the coach and punch golden tickets before hot chocolate and a delicious cookie are served by dancing chefs. Passengers then read along with the classic children’s book, “The Polar Express,” by Chris Van Allsburg. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and each guest is given the first gift of Christmas. During the trip, characters on each car lead fantastic onboard entertainment – just like in the film! Each guest will take home a keepsake sleigh bell and souvenir golden ticket in addition to the wonderful memories made on this magical trip.”

The fun continues upon return to the train depot for photo ops and visits with Santa and his helpers.

Refreshments and light food fare will be available at the Whistle Stop Café and Riondo’s Food Truck located in the Garden of Steam, the museum said.

This is the fourth year the museum has held the popular event in Galveston’s historical downtown area.

The Galveston Railroad Museum is open daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. year-round.