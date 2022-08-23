Players who captured world during viral hug moment reunited at Little League World Series

The team will get a chance to play again on Tuesday

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – Despite Pearland Little League’s first loss at the World Series, there was a winning moment before the game even started for fans of both teams.

Isaiah Jarvis, better known as “Zay,” threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Texas-Hawaii game on Monday night. He was the Oklahoma batter who was knocked to the ground by a wild pitch at the Regional Championship game in Waco, Texas, who then took to the mound and hugged the Texas pitcher who hit him.

The viral moment, which captured the attention of Little League President Steve Keener, scored Jarvis and his family a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the international tournament.

“It kind of felt like a natural reaction and I was just trying to spread God’s love,” Jarvis told KPRC 2. “You can like, be competitive, and play each other like hard, and really like play at your best ability and still have sportsmanship and still care for each other.”

The wild pitch was thrown by Pearland’s Kaiden “Bubs” Shelton.

“I was scared because I thought I really hurt him and I thought I knocked him out,” Shelton said. “When he hugged me, it also made me feel amazing because ... it showed me that he cared.”

Jarvis, a 12-year-old from Oklahoma, never thought his act of kindness would take him all the way to the World Series.

His dad, Austin, is a college baseball coach who said his son is just like any other kid.

“He hears me talking to our players about being a good person and you know, person before baseball,” Austin Jarvis said. “To see him walk that out in a game … it does give me a sense of pride knowing that he’s listening and some of that’s sinking in.”

Neither boy nor their families realized the hug was going viral until they started getting calls from the news media and friends began sending them the clip.

Shelton’s mom, Melody, was in the stands watching it all unfold.

“I was in tears, like, I think all of us were pretty much crying at that point,” she said. “At that moment, you realize that everything that you’ve been trying to teach your kids and that there’s still good in the world – that was a moment between two 12-year-olds.”

The boys reunited in the place where Little League was born – Williamsport – taking in games together and signing autographs for their new fans over the weekend. But they hope their viral moment can teach the world a lesson.

“I want it just to show that like that people should care for other people,” Shelton said.

“Treat others how you want to be treated and put others before yourself,” Jarvis said.