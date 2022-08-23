85º

Murder suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect who was wanted for several offenses, including murder, was shot and killed Tuesday by law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. in the 12200 block of Veterans Memorial Drive.

Gonzalez said members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force were attempting to apprehend a man when he retrieved a pistol. This prompted task force members to open fire, striking the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured.

Gonzalez said Homicide and crime scene investigators (CSI) are handling the case.

This is preliminary information for a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

