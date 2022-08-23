Man wanted, charged after allegedly hitting officer with vehicle, HPD says

The suspect, Frank Roy Todaro, 75, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant in the 209th State District Court.

HOUSTON – Police are searching for a man who they say assaulted a peace officer on Monday.

Frank Roy Todaro, 75, has since been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant. He is currently not in custody.

Investigators said an off-duty Stagecoach Police Department officer was working an extra job directing traffic at 1110 North Post Oak Road when Todaro was driving northbound and disregarded an order from the officer to drive straight, and instead, illegally turned west in the 7400 block of Awty School Lane.

The officer said she then stood in front of Todaro’s vehicle, and as she walked towards the driver’s side door, Todaro drove off, striking her.

The officer suffered injuries to her shoulder.

Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Frank Roy Todaro is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS