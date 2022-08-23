‘I don’t see any real improvement’: Travelers still expressing frustration over Terminal E construction at IAH

Here's what we know

HOUSTON – At Terminal E at Bush Intercontinental Airport, the confusion caused by the airport’s $1.3 billion construction project is still causing some frustration.

“Carrying a baby and a stroller... it’s kind of hard,” David Salazar said.

Salazar and his family are in and out of the terminal once a month.

“It’s not as comfortable as you want it to be,” he said.

Though there are now working bathrooms and elevators, traffic remains the main concern.

“I don’t see any real improvement,” Salazar said.

The airport said as of June 6, disability busses would no longer be parked curbside and it would extend the pick-up area. KPRC2 checked, and though there are no buses, there are cones blocking the area.

A spokesperson said they are using it for passengers in wheelchairs and to push cars further down the curb.

“You will be stuck in the traffic,” Meena Desai said.

In July, the airport said they had removed a detour along South Terminal Road allowing for more traffic flow.

A spokesperson said the days of getting out of the car and walking through traffic are over, but frequent travelers say there’s still going to be a wait.

“I would say at least an hour,” Desai said.

The airport said on November 1, United Airlines will complete their early baggage storage system and all lanes on South Terminal Road will reopen.