HPD releases bodycam videos after chase suspect allegedly die in police custody

HOUSTON – A man who led police on a chase is now dead after he was found in the backyard of a home in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

On July 27, HPD patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a red Dodge pickup truck at 1:07 p.m. Police said the driver stopped but then drove off, leading officers on a chase until his vehicle hit an SUV and crashed. The suspect reportedly got out of the pickup truck and ran from the scene.

Police said a K9 officer later located the suspect in the backyard of a home, located at 13506 Boise St. He was found lying face down and as officers approached him, they told him to show his hands but he did not respond. Officers were able to place handcuffs on Harper, but when officers rolled him over, he was not breathing and had no pulse.

Police said officers performed CPR until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to HPD.

Ad

The cause of death has not been released as the case is still being investigated.

The YouTube videos posted by HPD show police fatally shooting a suspect. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.