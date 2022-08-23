‘He was dying and the cars didn’t stop’: Family of man injured in hit-and-run crash speak out while officers search for suspects

HOUSTON – The family of a local man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash speak out as Houston police officers search for the suspects involved.

Inside Memorial Hermann Hospital, 21-year-old Eduardo Favela is fighting for his life.

Favela’s best friend, Ernesto, said some of his best memories are with Eduardo and they even work together.

“I’ve known him since he was a baby,” Ernesto said.

On Friday night, he said Favela had just left from his warehouse, located in the 1400 block of Mooney Road, when minutes later, he was knocked off his motorcycle.

“I just hear the bike and after that, I was here, and my dad was here, and we just hear the noise,” Ernesto recalled.

He said what he saw next was devastating.

“He was dying and the cars didn’t stop,” he said.

A surveillance video shows the father riding his motorcycle onto East Hardy Road. Moments later, the surveillance footage shows two cars speeding by, another camera further down the road caught those same two cars, but this time trailing sparks.

“To just leave my friend dying, they didn’t even stop,” Ernesto said. “They just run out. That broke my heart.”

Ernesto said Favela’s motorcycle was left in pieces.

“The last seconds, minutes, he was kind of awake, I was there with him,” he said.

The family created a GoFundMe page to help cover Favela’s medical expenses.