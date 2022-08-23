Family asks for help finding man who went missing after work

The family says the man went missing after work

HOUSTON – Moment by moment concern is growing for Robert White’s family, not only because it’s now been nine days since they’ve last seen him, but also because he has pressing health issues.

“I heard him go out the door, just the usual,” said Janice Harris, Robert White’s cousin.

White’s family said he’s the type of man who always sticks to his routine.

“Like clockwork,” Janice said.

So, when he left his Southwest side home for his security job on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 13, they expected him to return from his shift the next morning.

“He didn’t come home Sunday morning. So I thought... ok, I know he works for another company,” Janice said.

White’s family soon realized he hadn’t gone to his other job and worry began to set in immediately.

“He never came home that evening to get any kind of rest or make any food or anything and I’m like, ‘oh no this ain’t Robert’” Janice said. “I called his phone and it went straight to voicemail, not even voice mail it just rings.”

Now, the family is racking their brains trying to figure out what happened to him because he suffers from diabetes and congestive heart failure.

“He may have been sick because I saw some puke down on the ground,” Janice said.

“His phone pinged Sunday between 4 am and 6 am off of a street, less than a half of a mile from where he works,” said White’s cousin, Tabitha Harris.

White’s cousins have spent the last several days searching for him near his job on County Road 59 near Woodfin in Rosharon. There’s been no sign of him or his car. They say they’re not giving up.

“We’re hopeful that we will find him, we just need to do a more intense search right now,” said Reginald Harris, White’s cousin.

White drives a white Ford Focus. He is about 5′8 and weighs 175 pounds. He wears a diabetic bracelet and walks with a limp due to a prosthetic right leg. Anyone who knows where he or his car is is asked to call the police immediately.