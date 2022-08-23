Boil water notice issued for northwest Harris County due to E. coli bacteria being found in water supply

HOUSTON – A boil water notice has been issued for northwest Harris County due to E. Coli bacteria being found in the water supply on Saturday, according to Harris County MUD No. 24.

Officials said the system was resampled and results for Saturday showed total positive for the bacteria. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source. It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system or a failure in the water treatment process.

Officials said people living in the advisory area should bring their water to a rolling boil for two minutes before consuming it, using it to wash their hands or face or brush their teeth. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

E. coli is a bacteria that indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal waste, which can cause symptoms of diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Ad

The system is being retested as the chlorine residuals are adequate. Officials anticipate resolving the problem by Wednesday.

Here is a map of the impacted area: