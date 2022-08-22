YMCA’s food programs for kids

Stacey McDaniel, the anti-hunger initiatives specialist for YMCA, appeared on KPRC 2+ Monday. A nationally-recognized anti-hunger advocate, McDaniel shared important information about the YMCA’s summer food program, which delivers millions of means to hundreds of thousands of kids across the county each years.

For McDaniel’s insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

For more information on YMCA’s summer food program, visit ymca.org.

