Video shows police struggle to arrest naked man inside League City church

The man was shocked with a taser and arrested and now faces several charges

LEAGUE CITY – Video recorded by i45 NOW, shows several officers struggling to subdue a naked man inside Clear Creek Community Church on FM 270 in League City.

Earlier in the day police had another encounter with 39-year-old Damir Kurtalic after responding to reports he was yelling at cars and passersby near the church.

League City police told KPRC2 that specially trained deputies from the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Mental Health division responded to the scene and took Kurtalic to a mental health facility.

But hours later, police got a call saying he was back at the church, this time naked and rolling around in the grass on the property.

By the time LCPD got there, a witness said Kurtalic had broken into the building and was upstairs.

“He was laying on the floor sweating profusely staring at the ceiling with his arms raised. he was clearly having either some type of case of excited delirium or was intoxicated or under the influence of something,” said League City police captain Travis Ladd.

Video shows the struggle that occurred as officers tried to subdue Kurtalic.

“He tensed up, pulled away, and struck one of the officers in the side of the face. Officers (then) deployed a taser. That did not work so they went hands-on and three to four officers were able to secure him in cuffs,” Ladd said.

Ladd said all of the officers involved are ok. Paramedics took Kurtalic to a hospital to be checked out.

He’s now in the Galveston County jail on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

Jail records show a judge denied bond on each charge.

When KPRC 2 News reached out to the church, a person who answered the phone said the church had no comment and that the pastor was not commenting.