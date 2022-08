HOUSTON – A ground stop has been issued at Houston’s two airports, and another one in Austin, due to the weather.

Thunderstorms have caused the stops at Bush Intercontinental Airport, William P. Hobby Airport and Austin -Bergstrom International, according to the Federal Aviation System (FAA).

All ground stops are expected to last until at least 3:15 p.m.

KPRC 2 will provide updates when there is a change in status.