Suspect who shot at Bryan officer responding to disturbance call dies following chase, police say

BRYAN, Texas – A man who fired at a police officer who responded to a domestic disturbance Sunday morning shot and killed himself following a police chase, according to the Bryan Police Department.

According to police, at 5:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive for a disturbance between two people who had a child together.

When an officer arrived to the scene, the child’s father, Curtis Ray McCoy, had already left.

Police said, around 7:30 a.m., the officer was still on the scene, talking to a family member of one of the involved parties, when McCoy drove by and fired multiple rounds from his vehicle. He fled the scene again.

The officer and the family member were both struck. The injured officer immediately began to provide medical treatment to the other person until emergency crews arrived and transported them both to the hospital for treatment. The injuries sustained were noted as minor.

At around 8:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers located McCoy’s vehicle and a pursuit ensued, ending between Waco and Hillsboro.

Police said McCoy, who was 32 years old, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The injured officer has been with the Bryan Police Department for two years.