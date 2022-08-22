New class at HISD’s Sharpstown International School helps students with emotional support

HOUSTON – As Houston ISD returns to school, Sharpstown International School has started a new class to help support students emotionally.

“We all know that there’s more to learning than what you do in the classroom. How things are going? How you’re feeling? Those components outside of school,” said Principal Luis Landa.

Every student at Sharpstown International School will have a new 45-minute class period daily called “Advocacy Time.”

“It’s an opportunity for both middle and high school students to engage with their teachers in both getting an opportunity to support academics, but also, more importantly, a chance to understand their social-emotional wellbeing,” said Landa.

It’ll allow students to communicate and develop skills useful in their day-to-day lives.

“When they’re doing well physically, mentally then they’re gonna prosper and grow, and do extremely well, in their classroom and beyond,” said Landa.