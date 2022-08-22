Houston-area leaders join ‘Safe Walk Home Northside’ program to kick off HISD school year

HOUSTON – As Houston ISD schools begin the school year, the “Safe Walk Home Northside” program will continue its mission of making the community safe for students who walk to and from school.

Program volunteers will host Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia, State Representative Christina Morales, Commissioner Adrian Garcia, HISD Superintendent Millard House II, HISD Trustee Elizabeth Santos, HPD Chief Finner, HISD Police Department Chief Lopez, Metro Police Department Chief Vera Bumpers, Pct. 6 Constable representatives and other community leaders Monday as they kick off the first day of school for Marshall Middle School and other HISD campuses with a focus on student and community safety.

The initiative was created after an 11-year-old student was tragically stabbed to death on May 17, 2016, as he walked home from Marshall Middle School. With an increased focus on school safety after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, leaders and community members will welcome students as they arrive at school.