HISD makes food pantries more accessible to local communities

HOUSTON – This year, food pantries at Houston ISD schools have grown and have become more accessible to the local communities.

“Sometimes they (students) do come in and they’re like, ‘We don’t have anything to eat at home. I only had the snack that you gave me,’” said Diana Paca, an HISD Wraparound Resource Specialist.

Paca is in charge of the emergency food pantry at HISD’s Clemente Martinez Elementary School.

“We have fruits, we have the canned vegetables, the baked beans, those are a big hit,” said Paca.

Students, their families and community members can pick up food.

“I put in usually the little bottle of the sauce and the pasta and they take it home and I know they’re gonna have dinner,” said Paca.

Students can also get other necessities, such as school supplies, hygiene products, shoes and clothes.

“It would be jackets for the winter and then the school uniforms and the socks and the underwear,” said Paca.

Clemente Martinez Elementary is located on Hays and Fulton in Houston’s north side.

“We’re a school that provides breakfast and lunch for our students, but after school, the need is still there when they get home,” said Principal Alejandro Lopez.

There are food pantries in about 75 HISD schools, thanks to the Houston Food Bank and other community partners.

“We want to ensure that our students and families have whatever they need, so they can be successful in the classroom,” said John Meade with HISD, Community Partnerships.

The district’s goal is to have a pantry in each of its 275 schools.

“It makes me so happy. It’s so exciting to see the child, the student when they come in here,” said Paca. “I don’t want kids here having to choose between, ‘Oh, will I have lights when I get up to go to school, or will I have something to eat?’”

Wraparound Services can also help with healthcare needs, housing and employment assistance.

For help, visit the district’s website at https://www.houstonisd.org/wraparound.