Cars submerged in water in Dallas as flash floods hit southern US

DALLAS – Heavy rainfall and flash floods have inundated the Dallas area of Texas, turning streets into rivers of water and submerging cars as rain continues to lash the southwestern U.S.

Showers started Sunday evening as part of a “multi-day heavy rainfall event” in northern Texas, with two to five inches of rain expected, along with isolated pockets of over 8 inches possible, according to the National Weather Service.

In the Dallas area, 7.8 inches of rain was recorded in just three hours, marking the highest rate of rainfall in the deluge so far. Overall, nearly 10 inches of rain has been recorded on the east side of Dallas. If the Dallas Fort-Worth area records over 10.33 inches of rain, it’ll be the wettest August on record.

Read more on NBC News here.