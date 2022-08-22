BACK TO SCHOOL: Healthy sleep habits for students and why they matter

HOUSTON – As the majority of kids in our area are back in school, sleep schedules are no doubt a major part of this year’s routine.

A local pediatrician explains the best way to teach your kids healthy sleep schedules (and why today is as good a time as any to start).

SLEEP DEPRIVATION

Signs of sleep deprivation in kids can include: falling asleep in class, behavioral and learning problems, and depression.

Getting enough sleep helps with growth, playing, memory and grades.

HOW MUCH SLEEP IS BEST?

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, six to twelve-year-olds need nine to 10 hours of sleep a night, while 13 to 18-year-olds need eight to nine hours of sleep a night.

THE PERFECT BEDTIME ROUTINE, ACCORDING TO THE ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS

Brush

Book

Bed

“Having a predictable nighttime routine will help them understand and learn to expect what comes next. Additionally, routines may ease the stress that some families experience at nighttime.”

Dr. Barbara Taylor-Cox with Children’s Memorial Hermann Pediatrics also adds to avoid scheduling sports late in the evening (after dinner).

“So that once you hit dinner, things can calm down. Not too much activity after dinner into the night,” Dr. Taylor-Cox said.

DEVICES

“The screen time, which is obviously somewhat out of control,” Dr. Taylor-Cox said. “Wind that down at least an hour before sleep, and I think that applies to the middle and the high schoolers because it is creating so much visual stimulation, decision-making, they’re processing information, you really want to let that mind calm for about an hour before they go to bed.”

MELATONIN

National Health Interview Survey data indicates kids four to 17 years old are using seven times the melatonin the same age group used a decade ago. Additionally, last year poison control received 52,000 calls concerning the sleep aid.

It’s generally safe but not recommended.

“There is a place for melatonin use. I think it’s very individualized, certainly something you talk to your pediatrician about. It’s very dose specific. I wouldn’t say we discourage it in any way but we don’t encourage it. We make sure that all these other parameters have been set in place and the child is still having trouble,” Dr. Taylor-Cox said.