$27 billion class action lawsuit announced for Uvalde victims and survivors: Report

UVALDE, Texas – A $27 billion class action lawsuit has been announced on the behalf of several Uvalde families impacted by the Robb Elementary School mass shooting, according to KSAT News.

The lawsuit will go after several law enforcement agencies and anyone who can be held responsible for what happened inside the elementary school on May 24, according to the report.

Civil rights attorney Charles Bonner, of Bonner & Bonner Law, told KSAT News that his office intend to help the community by filing the civil rights lawsuit under the United States Constitution. The lawsuit also incudes gun manufacturer Daniel Defense and Oasis Outback, where the gunman bought the weapon used in the shooting.

“There will be some institutional defendants as well, such as school board or such as City Council or such as the City of the Uvalde,” Bonner told KSAT News.

He said the lawsuit is still being drafted. He’ll need to file claims in the next few days before it is filed.

