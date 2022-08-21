80º

Husband shot several times in front of wife following night out near SE Houston bar, police say

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Rilwan Balogun

Investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife near SE Houston bar, police said (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot several times in front of his wife following a night out at a southeast Houston bar, police said early Sunday.

Houston police Lt. I. Izaguirre said it happened at around 2:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Telephone Road near Red Robin Lane.

The man’s wife told investigators that they had just gotten out of a vehicle after a night out at a nearby bar, when at some point, a man ran up to them and shot her husband several times.

Authorities arrived at the scene and found the husband with four to five gunshot wounds. He was immediately taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The wife was not hurt in the shooting.

“We’re not sure (if it was) attempted robbery. We’re not sure if he got into some type of incident at the bar before he left or what. That remains to be unknown.” Izaguirre said.

Investigators said several people that live at a nearby apartment complex said they heard gunshots, but it was unclear if anyone saw the suspect.

The suspect fled, but it’s not clear if he got away on foot or by vehicle, according to Izaguirre.

