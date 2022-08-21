Houston Newsmakers: Inflation reduction act may not help inflation, research says

John Diamond, Ph.D., Director, Center for Public Finance, Baker Institute for Public Policy, Rice University (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Democrats have been touting last week’s passing of the “Inflation Reduction Act” as a big win for President Biden. There were many elements of the bill that in fact are positive for large sections of the American public and could help improve the Biden administration’s popularity, but inflation may not be one of those improvements for some time.

“There are several things in the bill that reduce the prices of certain goods, the prescription drug provisions as well as the tax credits on electric vehicles. Those would reduce the price of certain goods and would help people in terms of their budgets,” said John Diamond, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Public Finance at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University. “But it doesn’t reduce inflation over the long term.” He says years six through 10 is the soonest we might see impacts on inflation from this bill. Watch the rest of the program for important information about what inflation is, what it will take to bring it down and whether politics is getting in the way.”

Lesia Crumpton-Young, Ph.D., President, Texas Southern University (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

New President touts new opportunities at TSU

Lesia Crumpton-Young, Ph.D. spent more than 30 years in college-level academia prior to being named President of Texas Southern University last June.

Now entering her second full year at the helm, she is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers and says being president is a calling, not a career move and that she is ready to lead the way. She is a guest on this week’s program and talks about the many new partnerships and programs now in place at TSU that will provide many new opportunities for current and future students.

One program, in particular, provides eight undergraduate degree options.

“The reason we created that is to serve individuals who went to school, who took courses and they have relevant work experience but for some reason they were not able to complete their degree,” she said.

