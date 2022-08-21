HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar

An argument between two men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar, deputies said

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday.

It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in northwest Harris County at around 1 a.m.

According to deputies, the argument between two men started in the parking lot outside a bar when at some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the chest. The suspect fled the scene.

The man was then taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A description of the suspect was not available. Deputies are still investigating what led to the fight.