HCSO: Argument between 2 men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

An argument between two men leads to shooting outside NW Harris County bar, deputies said (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A man is in critical condition after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said he was shot while in a fight with another man outside a northwest Harris County bar early Sunday.

It happened in the 7600 block of Cherry Park Drive near Highway 6 in northwest Harris County at around 1 a.m.

According to deputies, the argument between two men started in the parking lot outside a bar when at some point, one of the men pulled out a gun and opened fire, striking the victim in the chest. The suspect fled the scene.

The man was then taken to a hospital where he remains in critical condition.

A description of the suspect was not available. Deputies are still investigating what led to the fight.

