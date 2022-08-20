Restaurant owner found shot in hip at west Houston parking lot, police say

Investigation underway after a restaurant owner was shot outside his establishment in west Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is ongoing after a man was shot in the hip outside his west Houston restaurant, police said.

According to Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens, it happened at a strip mall in the 6200 block of Wilcrest Drive near Harwin Drive.

Willkens said several restaurant customers were inside when they reportedly heard gunshots from outside.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man, who witnesses said is the owner of the restaurant, with a gunshot wound to the hip at the parking lot. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses also reported seeing the suspect who allegedly shot the owner waving his gun at others, then fled the scene, Willkens said. No one else was hurt.

Police said witnesses told officers that the suspect was last seen wearing a ballcap and a white T-shirt.

Investigators are trying to find the motive for the shooting.