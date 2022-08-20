84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

2 people injured in Webster apartment fire, HCFMO says; Crews work to battle the flames

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Apartment fire, Webster Fire Department, Bay Area Bouelvard
2 people injured in Webster apartment fire (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

CLEAR LAKE, Texas – Fire officials say two individuals have been taken to the hospital after an apartment complex caught on fire in southeast Harris County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out in the 2800 block of west Bay Area Boulevard.

HFCMO says the two people were transported to HCA Clearlake in stable condition for precautionary measures.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had reportedly been contained to just one building.

Friendswood Fire Department, Forest Bend Fire Department, Pearland Fire Department, League City Fire Department, and Webster Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Investigators are working to see what prompted the fire.

2800 block of W. Bay Area Bouelvard

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter