2 people injured in Webster apartment fire, HCFMO says; Crews work to battle the flames

CLEAR LAKE, Texas – Fire officials say two individuals have been taken to the hospital after an apartment complex caught on fire in southeast Harris County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire broke out in the 2800 block of west Bay Area Boulevard.

HFCMO says the two people were transported to HCA Clearlake in stable condition for precautionary measures.

As of Saturday afternoon, the fire had reportedly been contained to just one building.

Friendswood Fire Department, Forest Bend Fire Department, Pearland Fire Department, League City Fire Department, and Webster Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Investigators are working to see what prompted the fire.

HCFMO investigators are on scene assisting with an apartment fire in the 2800 block of W. Bay Area Blvd.. The fire is contained to one building. 2 people were transported to HCA Clearlake in stable condition for precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/iDJLN4qpCL — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) August 20, 2022

2800 block of W. Bay Area Bouelvard