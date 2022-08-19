Teachers of Tomorrow Certification Program: Training the next class of teachers

HOUSTON – Teachers of Tomorrow is the nation’s largest alternative certification provider, where over 75,000 quality teachers have become certified. Wondering how to become a teacher with Teachers of Tomorrow?

Trent Beekman, Teachers of Tomorrow CEO, appeared on KPRC 2+ to explain the process. For his insights, watch the video at the top of the page.

Here are a few common questions and answers about the Teachers of Tomorrow certification. The information below is from the Teachers of Tomorrow website.

Why choose Teachers of Tomorrow for your Texas teacher certification?

“Choose Teachers of Tomorrow if you want a quality, and affordable teachers certification program. Not only will you be able to receive your online teacher certification at your own pace, but you will have the support of an online community while you do earn it. Apply now and kickstart your journey of becoming a teacher.”

How long does an alternative teaching certificate take to complete in Texas?

“Completing an alternative teaching certificate in Texas through Teachers of Tomorrow typically takes most individuals 9-12 months to complete. This is because the curriculum for the online certification program happens at your own pace with the support of mentors and an online community. Learn more about the Teachers of Tomorrow online community and resources.”

Apply for free at www.teachersoftomorrow.org.