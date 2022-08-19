Police searching for two suspects after man stabbed in west Houston

HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for two suspects after a man was reportedly stabbed in west Houston Friday afternoon.

Authorities received a call around 1:40 p.m. about the stabbing, which took place in the 6000 block of Gulfton Street.

According to HPD, the witness who called police gave little information to officers before hanging up.

The victim has not been identified and his condition remains unknown.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody and that they are searching for two suspects in this case.

If you have any information on this stabbing, you’re asked to contact the Houston Police Department.