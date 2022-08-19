Galveston police increasing traffic enforcement after increasing number of drunk driving crashes

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department has enhanced its traffic safety enforcement measures by increasing its patrolling for speed, running red lights and traffic violations.

The department is allocating more of its resources during the three shifts to help officers be more effective in identifying impaired drivers and ensuring safer roads.

In 2020, there were 963 DUI-alcohol-related fatalities, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. In Galveston, the police department has performed 421 arrests for impaired driving since Jan. 1, 2021. The department said it will continue its efforts to stop drunk drivers, however, the focus will not just be on catching bad actors but on preventing impaired driving.

“Our primary goal is prevention,” Police Chief Doug Balli said. “We want drivers to make the right decision before getting behind the wheel, which may mean designating a sober driver or using a taxi or rideshare.”

The department said it is making a collaborative effort to enhance its enforcement after five people were killed in August in accidents stemming from alleged drunken driving. The department collects data on where traffic accidents are most prevalent on the island and uses that data to inform its policing efforts.

The city of Galveston is placing more effort into prevention with public safety videos and educational campaigns: