Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series.

But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together.

“Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.

During the team’s big win against the Mid-Atlantic Regional Champions, a team from Hollidaysburg, Pa., Richardson saw his dad Jeremy, grandpa Charlie, and great-grandpa Charles in the stands cheering him on. All of them live in the Pearland area.

Four generations of the Richardson family from Pearland, all here in Williamsport, Pennsylvania for 12-year-old Ethan’s biggest game yet. They sat down with @KPRC2 after the team’s big win last night - the story tonight at 10 ⚾️📺 #LLWS pic.twitter.com/Fw0pLlg0IE — Bryce Newberry (@KPRC2Bryce) August 19, 2022

“To be able to share in this moment together is just something that you would never expect in life,” Jeremy Richardson said. “Just to see them grow over these past few months this summer has been an incredible experience as a dad.”

Recent health issues for great-grandpa Charles Richardson meant the trip was in question.

“I didn’t even know the name Williamsport before this,” Charles said while chuckling. “It’s just unbelievable. I just can’t, I just can’t … really it’s hard to grasp.”

Ad

Besides losing some items in Baltimore, Charles said he and his wife had smooth travels to watch their great-grandson’s biggest game yet. And so far, he’s enjoying his trip to the Keystone State.

“This is a very quaint little town and everyone’s been so pleasant,” Charles said.

When the family found out Pearland earned a spot in the international tournament, grandpa Charlie said he knew it was a moment he couldn’t miss.

“We had to make it, had to make the trip,” he said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, experience, to experience this with my grandson.”

Charlie played a bit of baseball growing up but said football was always popular in the family, too. He coached his kids when they were growing up.

The homerun of a memory in Williamsport is one the Richardson family won’t soon forget.

“It’s all just through the grace of God that we’re all able to be here at one time and to just see and experience this,” said great-grandpa Charles.