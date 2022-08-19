3rd suspect identified, wanted in connection with fatal shooting of man near Pearland, HPD says

HOUSTON – A third suspect has been charged in a shooting that killed one man and injured another in June, according to the Houston Police Department.

Javier Raul Contreras, 20, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault - serious bodily injury. He is currently not in custody.

Two other suspects, 18-year-old Johnathan Rashon Carter and 20-year-old Damon W. Steber, are currently in custody and charged with capital murder in connection to the double shooting.

ARRESTED: Damon W. Steber (Houston Police Department)

ARRESTED: Johnathan Rashon Carter (Houston Police Department)

On June 15, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at 12931 Nyack Drive and found two men shot.

Police said 18-year-old Jorge Jaimes and 18-year-old Julian Becerra were meeting with two other men, but while they were talking, another man approached them and all three men pulled out guns on Jaimes and Becerra while attempting to rob them.

Jaimes was shot while driving away and Becerra was shot in the leg while returning fire, striking one of the suspects, according to reports. Jaimes was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Bacerra was treated for minor injuries.

Police said Carter, the suspect who was shot, was driven to HCA Houston Healthcare in Pearland by a private vehicle and was charged and booked into jail on June 20.

Steber was identified as the second suspect and was arrested on June 24.

On July 29, Contreras was identified as the third suspect and charged for his role in the attempted robbery.

Anyone with information on Contreras’ whereabouts or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477