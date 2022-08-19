2-vehicle crash blocks several westbound lanes on 290 near Beltway 8

Several westbound lanes were blocked on US 290 near Beltway 8 Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash, according to Houston Transtar.

The crash was reported at 9:44 a.m. and emergency crews responded to the scene.

Cy-Fair Fire Department also responded to the scene and said one person was extricated from a sedan and flown via Life Flight to a local hospital. The extent of injuries have been not reported at this time.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

The crash caused a major backup as the right shoulder, right lane and center lanes were closed as crews clean up debris and investigate the scene. Fire officials said impacted lanes will remain closed for an extended period as the Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigate the crash.

Traffic delays are expected and drivers are asked to reroute or avoid the area until scene is cleared.